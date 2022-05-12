BreakingNews
Several train cars derailed, tracks damaged in Mad River Twp.
Several train cars derailed, tracks damaged in Mad River Twp.

Several train cars derailed and railroad tracks were damaged Thursday afternoon, May 12, 2022, in Mad River Twp. in Clark County. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Several train cars derailed and railroad tracks were damaged Thursday afternoon, May 12, 2022, in Mad River Twp. in Clark County. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

29 minutes ago

Several train cars have derailed and the tracks have been damaged in Mad River Twp.

The derailment is about a quarter-mile from Old Mill Road.

Also, some of the train cars with damaged connectors were still on the railroad tracks.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

