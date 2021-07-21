Shark Week blimp lands in Middletown before heading to Tennessee for new artwork design

Dillard took off Tuesday morning from Zanesville and the blimp averages about 250 miles a day. It took three attempts to land the blimp in a grassy area near Germantown Road.

“This is tight,” Dillard said.

Several motorists along the road pulled over, got out of their vehicles and took pictures of the blimp.

“This is a pretty good location right here,” Dillard said.

A blimp pilot with 30 years experience, Dillard said it’s difficult navigating the aircraft through headwinds, thermal conditions and inclement weather.

“Blimping ain’t easy,” he said.

Dillard said his home is wherever the blimp is located. He and his crew travel from city to city. He said it takes “gypsy and circus blood” to be in the blimp business.

“It takes a certain breed of guys to live out of a suitcase,” he said.

He said the shark artwork is the best he has ever seen on a blimp. He said the front of the blimp is especially intimidating when you’re standing there and it’s coming at you,

“That’s the last thing you want to see,” he said.