Showers, thunderstorms expected as the week begins

Today, the chances of rain and storms will be high between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m., as well as chances of more showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Temperatures today will range from 80 degrees to 63 degrees.

Tomorrow, the chances of thunderstorms will continue after 8 a.m., however the skies are expected to be mostly sunny, the National Weather Service reported. The evening will be dry, though we will likely see cloudier skies. Temperatures will be cooler, ranging from 78 degrees to 56 degrees.