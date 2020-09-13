Sinclair Community College celebrates record-breaking year

Credits easily transfer to four-year colleges and universities in Ohio and elsewhere, with more than 100 university transfer agreements that make it easy to transfer to advanced study.

While Sinclair is a tremendous value, it is also a tremendous investment. On average, Sinclair associate degree graduates realize an annual earnings increase from $22,000 before graduation to $37,000 in the first year after graduation.

In 2020, Sinclair is excited to introduce new degree and certificate programs to students including:

Electric vehicle service technician degree: This degree prepares students to work on Tesla electric vehicles. Sinclair is the only certified Tesla trainer in the entire Midwest and is one of only eight such training providers in the country.

Advanced precision machining certificate: This program will ready the student upon graduation for a wide variety of manufacturing careers through development of the skills and traits that manufacturers are looking for, including basic machining and introduction into the world of CNC and Conversational programming.

Computer support technician certificate: Students learn to provide technical support and problem-solving of operating systems, computer networks and software applications, and will utilize interpersonal communication and customer service fundamentals. Polysomnography certificate: Students learn to perform overnight, daytime or home sleep studies – polysomnograms – on people with suspected sleep disorders.

Certified production technician certificate: Covers a wide array of skills and knowledge required in manufacturing such as safety, processes and production, measurement and quality practices, and maintenance awareness.

Real estate sales professional certificate: The program includes the educational requirement for persons to sit for the Ohio real estate license exam. Students will also learn effective communication skills and how to use office applications. Small business management certificate: Prepares existing or potential entrepreneurs in a variety of small business functions.

For details on all of Sinclair Community College’s academic offerings, visit https://www.sinclair.edu/.