Six taken to hospital after crash in Vandalia

Vandalia police said that initial investigations show that one of the two vehicles involved went left of center and struck the other, though it is unclear at this time which vehicle struck which, they said. At least one person was trapped and the Vandalia Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to cut a passenger free, police said.

Injuries ranged from minor to serious, although none were life-threatening. The crash occurred on Saturday around 12:41 p.m., police said.