Snow on roads may not get cleared quickly due to staffing shortages, ODOT says

This year, the goal is 50 seasonal workers, but so far, only 10 positions have been filled. O’Brien said an increasing demand of CDL holders and a stagnant supply of actual CDL holders means the labor market is stretched thin.

“It’s just getting tougher and tougher to find folks who want to do this work,” O’Brien said.

But, this problem isn’t new to Ohio, and ODOT has been coping with this aspect of a labor shortage for a few winters now. Bruning said a labor shortage won’t stop the department from meeting its obligations, but suggested that residents might have to alter their expectations regarding snow removal.

“The key takeaway for Ohioans is to know that we will absolutely take care of all 43,000 lane miles across the state that we are tasked with taking care of,” Bruning said. “What you might notice is that it might take a little longer to get that job done.”

Bruning said ODOT grades itself on its ability to service major roadways within two hours of the end of a snow event. The aim is to make roads “passable, not perfect,” he said.

Drivers will still need to slow down, Bruning said, but they’ll be able to get where they’re going.

“We hit that goal 99% of the time last winter, even though we were short-staffed,” Bruning said. “Our men and women are the best at what they do, they’ll get the job done. Just, in some cases, it might take longer to get that job done, simply because of a man-power issue.”

ODOT has coped with labor shortages during intense snow events by pulling from several different pools of employees. Up first are the department’s highway technicians, CDL-holding year-round employees; then comes seasonal hires, CDL holders that are guaranteed 40 hours of work within the department; and then there’s the auxiliary drivers — anyone else within the department who might have a CDL, whether it’s an engineer, inspector, PR team member or manufacturer.

“When we get a really intense snow event, they may be called in to help supplement our crews,” Bruning said.

Districts also have created a new position they call the “highway maintenance worker,” which will take CDL-less hires and gradually train them for their CDL certification so they can operate a plow next season.

Kathleen Fuller, a spokesperson for ODOT District 8 covering Butler, Warren, Hamilton and four other counties, said the department “saw the need” to create more foot-in-the-door opportunities for people potentially looking to make this a career.

“We know that not everyone has a CDL, so we’ve gone back to giving the highway maintenance position so that we have opportunities available for people that don’t hold a CDL,” Fuller said. “And then we can work with them to get that CDL. We can get them the course work and the training that they need.”