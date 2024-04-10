Soft opening for a familiar name in Clark County food, entertainment

A Facebook post said Frosty’s would be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for what it called “Run 2″ of its soft opening.

Frosty’s said it would announce menu information later in the week, and it noted the Ohio State spring football game would be on.

“Things to look forward to: Patio seating and service, sports games and live music,” the post said. “Have a suggestion for something fun we could host? Let us know.”

Thank you to everyone who came out to our soft opening this past Sunday to help us get things together! This weekend we... Posted by Frosty's Good Food & Fine Spirits on Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Several restaurants have moved to soft openings, in which customers are asked for patience as the business works out issues in getting up to speed with its staff and menu items.

No additional details were available.

The former Frosty’s at the Buckeye, in downtown Springfield, closed in January after nearly a year in business, offering live entertainment, drinks and some food.

Have a food and dining item for the Springfield News-Sun? Email us at sns-local@coxinc.com.

The new Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits has a full kitchen and food license, a post said.