Some areas still without water day after massive Dayton water main break

The Patterson Park and Belmont communities remain without water this morning after a massive city of Dayton water main break that occurred Monday afternoon.
The city posted on its Facebook page that it’s aware that some areas are still without water service, and crews are working to restore service in those areas as soon as possible.
Thousands of people in the city and Montgomery County were affected when a 48-inch pipe at Keowee and Ottawa streets, near the Mad River, busted Monday afternoon. It’s possible that a second pipe busted, officials said Monday.
Customers living in areas near the break experienced low pressure, and were under a precautionary boil advisory until further notice, city officials said during a Monday evening press conference.