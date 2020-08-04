Breaking News

Some areas still without water day after massive Dayton water main break

X

Some areas still without water day after massive Dayton water main break

Credit: Marshall Gorby

A major water main break in Dayton disrupted service to customers and flooded the intersection at Keowee and Monument on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News | 12 minutes ago
By Ismail Turay Jr.Cory Frolik

The Patterson Park and Belmont communities remain without water this morning after a massive city of Dayton water main break that occurred Monday afternoon.

The city posted on its Facebook page that it’s aware that some areas are still without water service, and crews are working to restore service in those areas as soon as possible.

ExploreDayton sees third large water disruption in last year and half; boil advisory underway

Thousands of people in the city and Montgomery County were affected when a 48-inch pipe at Keowee and Ottawa streets, near the Mad River, busted Monday afternoon. It’s possible that a second pipe busted, officials said Monday.

Customers living in areas near the break experienced low pressure, and were under a precautionary boil advisory until further notice, city officials said during a Monday evening press conference.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.