Dayton boil advisory: Is your home on the city’s map?

The city of Dayton issued a boil advisory as a precaution Monday following a massive water main break.
The city posted an interactive map on its website Monday night so residents and businesses can enter their addresses to see whether they are under the boil advisory.
The map shows that affected areas are East Monument Avenue to the north; Edwin C. Moses Boulevard to the west; Stewart Street to the south; south on South Main Street; east on Irving Avenue; south on Wilmington Avenue; east on Patterson; north on Russet Avenue; west on Linden Avenue; north on Smithville Road, west on Burkhart Avenue, north on North Findlay Street to East Monument Avenue.
In the Five Oaks neighborhood, streets affected are 5 Oaks Avenue to the north, Salem Avenue to the west; West Riverview Avenue to the south and Forest Avenue to the east, according to the city map.
The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.