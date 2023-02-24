Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill being sued over 2021 steel structure collapse

All this surrounds the catastrophic collapse of what was called Building 500, a field dome that was to be a pre-engineered metal building. On March 26, 2021, strong winds blew through Hamilton, leveling all the steel beams erected. No one was injured in the collapse, but neighbors told the Journal-News then it sounded like a bombing.

PCS claims in the suit they should be on the insurance policy of Sofco, the subcontractor that erected the steel beams for Building 500. Old Republic Insurance was Sofco’s policyholder, and PCS claims Old Republic “refused to defend or indemnify.” PCS claims that since Sofco was subcontracting on their project, they’re owed more than $756,700 in costs relate to the collapse.

PCS and Champion Mill project insurer, Intact, said there was “alleged inadequate lateral bracing implemented by Sofco during steel erection as the cause of the collapse.” The general contractor also said Champion Mill also suggested there were “potential lateral-bracing concerns” when communicating with PCS officials.

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill said in a statement:

“As of February 10th, 2023, we are engaged in litigation with our general contractor, PCS &Build, related to our Spooky Nook Champion Mill projects. Spooky Nook has engaged outside counsel and intends to vigorously prosecute its claims against PCS &Build.

“As you may be aware, part of the Champion Mill project collapsed during construction in 2021 while under PCS &Build’s supervision and control. Since that time, Spooky Nook has attempted to work through the timing and cost impacts of that collapse and to negotiate with PCS, related insurance companies, and other relevant parties to resolve their liability for that collapse. Also since that time, PCS failed and refused to timely complete its work under the terms of its contracts. PCS filed suit on February 10th, seeking to recover for its incomplete work, even including the remaining value of the collapsed building – despite the insurance carrier’s conclusion that PCS’ trade contractors caused the collapse by their own faulty workmanship. The time for Spooky Nook to file its counterclaims has not yet arrived but Spooky Nook looks forward to filing its counterclaims and to recovering its damages from PCS.

“As stated previously, the Champion Mill and Historic Mill projects remain funded and prepared to pay all contractors as permitted by the contract and applicable law. Unfortunately, the PCS litigation will inevitably delay this process.

“The most important thing right now is that none of this will impact day-to-day operations. We have worked hard to remain open and operational, and to make sure that PCS’s incomplete work will not affect our guests’ incredible experiences.

“Thank you to all of those in the community who have supported and continue to support these exciting projects and facilities.”