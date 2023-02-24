Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill being sued over 2021 steel structure collapse

The general contractor for the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill project is suing the company, its owner, one of its subcontractors, and multiple insurance agencies related to the March 2021 collapse of a steel structure.
PCS &Build filed on in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 10, an 11-count civil lawsuit against Champion Mill Land LLC, Spooky Nook owner Sam Beiler, their subcontractor Sofco, and the insurance companies Intact and Old Republic, saying they’re owned millions of dollars in costs and damages.
PCS claims Champion Mill failed to properly insure the project and give written notice about an intent to allegedly purchase noncompliant builder’s risk insurance prior to the start of the Spooky Nook project. They also claim they also “materially breached” their contract by failing to provide an additional timeline for performance, and were delinquent on outstanding approved payments.
They also claim Beiler refused to pay additional and changed work performed by PCS at his direction, which was supported by a project financing letter included in the lawsuit. That letter increased the guaranteed maximum price for the Mill 1 project (the sports and events facility), to $73 million.
PCS alleged these claims resulted in more than $11.9 million in damages to the company.
All this surrounds the catastrophic collapse of what was called Building 500, a field dome that was to be a pre-engineered metal building. On March 26, 2021, strong winds blew through Hamilton, leveling all the steel beams erected. No one was injured in the collapse, but neighbors told the Journal-News then it sounded like a bombing.
PCS claims in the suit they should be on the insurance policy of Sofco, the subcontractor that erected the steel beams for Building 500. Old Republic Insurance was Sofco’s policyholder, and PCS claims Old Republic “refused to defend or indemnify.” PCS claims that since Sofco was subcontracting on their project, they’re owed more than $756,700 in costs relate to the collapse.
PCS and Champion Mill project insurer, Intact, said there was “alleged inadequate lateral bracing implemented by Sofco during steel erection as the cause of the collapse.” The general contractor also said Champion Mill also suggested there were “potential lateral-bracing concerns” when communicating with PCS officials.
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill said in a statement:
“As of February 10th, 2023, we are engaged in litigation with our general contractor, PCS &Build, related to our Spooky Nook Champion Mill projects. Spooky Nook has engaged outside counsel and intends to vigorously prosecute its claims against PCS &Build.
“As you may be aware, part of the Champion Mill project collapsed during construction in 2021 while under PCS &Build’s supervision and control. Since that time, Spooky Nook has attempted to work through the timing and cost impacts of that collapse and to negotiate with PCS, related insurance companies, and other relevant parties to resolve their liability for that collapse. Also since that time, PCS failed and refused to timely complete its work under the terms of its contracts. PCS filed suit on February 10th, seeking to recover for its incomplete work, even including the remaining value of the collapsed building – despite the insurance carrier’s conclusion that PCS’ trade contractors caused the collapse by their own faulty workmanship. The time for Spooky Nook to file its counterclaims has not yet arrived but Spooky Nook looks forward to filing its counterclaims and to recovering its damages from PCS.
“As stated previously, the Champion Mill and Historic Mill projects remain funded and prepared to pay all contractors as permitted by the contract and applicable law. Unfortunately, the PCS litigation will inevitably delay this process.
“The most important thing right now is that none of this will impact day-to-day operations. We have worked hard to remain open and operational, and to make sure that PCS’s incomplete work will not affect our guests’ incredible experiences.
“Thank you to all of those in the community who have supported and continue to support these exciting projects and facilities.”
About the Author