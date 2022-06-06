Spooky Nook Sports in Hamilton announces contractor delay

The $165 million development bisects North B Street, which just reopened on Friday to through traffic after being closed for two years. The 1.2 million-square-foot development features a convention center and hotel on the east side of the road (Mill 2) and a multi-sport and event complex on the west side (Mill 1).

The complex was always intended to open in phases. The hotel, known as the Warehouse Hotel, opened some of its rooms early in May, and when fully operational, will have 233 rooms available.

The complex is also to be home to several second locations Hamilton businesses, including Sara’s House, Petals & Wicks, and Municipal Brew Works. There will also be some unique shops inside the complex, as well as the Forklift & Palate Restaurant, an eatery that’s at the original Spooky Nook in Pennsylvania.

Spooky Nook is a renovation of the former Champion Paper Mill.

The news of the delay in opening Mill 1 comes on the heels of Spooky Nook at Champion Mills’ first large-scale event, last month’s Play Ball Gala hosted by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. Spooky Nook officials expressed gratitude to the chamber and those who participated in the Play Ball Gala.

Right now, the focus will be on getting Mill 2 open.

“At this time, our hotel is open as well as most of our meeting space. In the coming weeks, you’ll see the rest of the meeting space completed,” according to Spooky Nook officials.