Spring activities at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park begin this weekend

She said the park is focused on creating programming for everyone, including adult and family-friendly workshops.

Here is what’s planned:

Founder’s Day

Thus annual event at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum that celebrates the March 11 birthday of Founder Harry T. Wilks. Founder’s Day Weekend is a rare opportunity for members and non-members to experience the park for free, along with special events and activities for the whole family. Park admission will be free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 8 and 9.

Guests will learn about storytelling in mythology and the art of decorating with two guided tours on March 9 from Dr. Steven Tuck of Miami University. From 11-11:45 a.m., Dr. Tuck will lead a “Myth & Storytelling in Antiquity” tour. The tour will highlight the myths and stories behind select ancient antiquities in the Pyramid House collection.

At 1-1:45 p.m., Dr. Tuck’s second tour, “Decorating in Antiquity” will share more about how these same pieces used to decorate a home in the 1990s were used to decorate homes in antiquity. Wilks incorporated modern amenities and ancient relics in the Pyramid House’s interior design, which was designed as his personal residence in 1992.

From noon to 3 p.m., March 9, participants of all ages can participate in a “Flowerpot Painting” activity. This family-friendly activity is free and fun for all ages.

Another Founder’s Day Weekend highlight will include the re-opening of the Gallery Museum, which has been closed for the winter season. There have been several facility updates, and the Gallery Museum will re-open with Kim Radochia’s exhibit, “Botanical Fantastical.” The exhibition will be on view throughout the spring.

‘Watercolor Journaling’ for adults is March 15

From 1-3 p.m. March 15, Pyramid Hill will host a paid Adult Workshop: “Watercolor Journaling” with instructor Cynthia Kukla. For those new to watercolor, supplies will be available for use. Seasoned painters should bring the supplies they like to use. The program is best suited for adults and teens. Pre-registration required, $20 members, $30 non-members. Register online.

“She has built this workshop on documenting your own travels, or your own exploration with watercolor paintings. So, whether you’re exploring your own backyard, or another country, Cynthia Kukla uses watercolor to capture the moment and create your own personal mementos of your travels,” French said.

Stagazing Night in April

From 7:30-9:30 p.m. on April 4 there will be a Stargazing Night with Nationally Known Astronomer Dean Regas. Participants will learn how to identify the stars, constellations, and planets in the spring sky. After the talk, there will be telescopes set up to view the Moon, Mars, and Jupiter (weather permitting). The event is free with park admission, but pre-registration is suggested and is online.

“There will be more opportunities to see more things at this time of year. It will be a similar event to last year, but probably even better, because we expect to see even more,” said French.

‘Relief Carving’ inspired by nature

From 10 a.m. to noon April 12, there will be a Family Workshop: “Relief Carving” with instructor Stephanie Rae Berrie. In this family-friendly workshop, Berrie will guide participants to carve their own nature-inspired sketch into a linoleum block or stamp, then cover the sketch with ink to print the design on paper, producing prints. The program is geared to families with children ages 8 and up and will take place indoors in an ADA accessible building. All children must be accompanied by an adult. All supplies are provided. This is a paid workshop. Member adult and child admission $30 and non-member adult and child admission $50.

Art & Earth Day also in April

This year’s Art & Earth Day will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26. The event is free with half-off general park admission. Park guests can Celebrate Earth Day and International Sculpture Day with Pyramid Hill and its university partners. Play with patterns in nature by creating leaf prints with resident artist, Kim Radochia, and view new works throughout the park from students in the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program and Miami University Hamilton.

Coming in May: ‘Forest Bathing’

One popular program, “Nature/Nurture: Forest Bathing,” led by Pam Lowe Cho at Pyramid Hill, will return 1-2:30 p.m. May 4. This is a paid workshop and pre-registration is required. Cost is $15 for adult members, $25 adult non-members. Includes daily admission.

Nature-inspired beverages

Ink & Drink featuring specialty drinks inspired by nature will return from 6-8 p.m. May 2, which is free with park admission. (Drinks are paid and there is one free drink per member.)

Tea blending workshop is May 10

Another standout workshop is a “Tea Blending with Native Plants” workshop for adults from 1-2:30 p.m. May 10. Participants will experiment with dried herbs, fruits, and flowers to create a custom tea blend with Cass Ruhlman, owner of Antiquity Teahouse. Ruhlman will teach participants about the health benefits of each tea element and explore the benefits of ingredients native and local to the Ohio Valley. Guests will leave the workshop with their own customized tea blend to enjoy at home. This is a paid workshop, suited for adults and teens. Members are $35, non-members are $45. Fee includes park admission. Register online.

MORE DETAILS AND REGISTRATION

For a complete schedule of programs and events, including dates, times, or to register, go to www.pyramidhill.org.