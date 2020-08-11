Springboro to shorten in-person class periods for grades 6-12, add virtual period

Class periods will not be reduced for in-person students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Students will still start the school day at the same time, but will end about an hour earlier for in-person students in grades six through 12. Busing will still be available. Dismissal times for each school will be shared with parents.

Explore Survey of Ohio teachers shows majority want to start online

“We want our Springboro community to have the most up-to-date information as possible, in order to make the most informed decision between in-person or virtual,” said Larry Hooks, superintendent. “Transparency is important, and our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We want Springboro students being taught by Springboro teachers, and will work to provide the same safe, well-educated experience that our community has come to expect.”