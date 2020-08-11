Springboro to shorten in-person class periods for grades 6-12, add virtual period

Springboro schools announced updates to their reopening plan this fall, including a shortened school day for students in grades six through 12.
Each class period for in-person students in grades six through 12 will be shortened by seven to nine minutes to allow teachers to have a virtual period at the end of the school day for at-home students.
The virtual period will allow teachers to give live or recorded lessons, instruction and post assignments for virtual students in grades six through 12.
All virtual lessons will be taught by Springboro teachers and will follow the same curriculum as the in-person students.
The change will not have an impact on the overall district hours for students that are mandated by the state.
Class periods will not be reduced for in-person students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Students will still start the school day at the same time, but will end about an hour earlier for in-person students in grades six through 12. Busing will still be available. Dismissal times for each school will be shared with parents.
“We want our Springboro community to have the most up-to-date information as possible, in order to make the most informed decision between in-person or virtual,” said Larry Hooks, superintendent. “Transparency is important, and our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We want Springboro students being taught by Springboro teachers, and will work to provide the same safe, well-educated experience that our community has come to expect.”