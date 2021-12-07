Springfield ambulance stolen while medics inside home; Later found unoccupied

A Springfield Fire Division ambulance went missing early this morning after it was stolen from medics out on a call.
According to Springfield police, medics were dispatched to the 2000 block of Kenton Street at 12:38 a.m. on a call, but when they came back outside the ambulance was gone.
A search of the area turned up nothing, police said. However, patrols later located the ambulance, unoccupied, on Superior Avenue near E Landsdowne Avenue at 2:43 a.m.
Dispatchers said that nothing was taken from the ambulance and that it was in “remarkably good shape.”
It is believed the person who stole the ambulance took it for a joyride before leaving it.
Police said there is no suspect in the theft at this time.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
