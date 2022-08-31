Springfield diner moving to new location

The new space will be 5,000-square-feet and located at 3520 E. National Road, which was previously a pool hall and bar.

Mundy said she found an investor, Teresa Demana, who she then asked to be her partner for the new location.

“When I knew the business needed a bigger building, and some customers were asking for alcohol, I found this pool hall went up for sale,” she said. “I immediately started looking for an investor and found Demana, who bought the building and is helping me get ready.”

At the diner’s new location, Mundy said they want it to be a family setting with activities. She said they plan to have pool tables, dart boards, Keno, an outdoor patio with a living room-type area, cornhole, some booths, and they have already applied for a liquor license.

Mundy said they plan for the new location to be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but other details are not yet available.

“The diner’s been really good to me. It’s grown so much in this location, so I had to get a bigger location,” she said. “This business is definitely a hit. It’s like a little gem in the community.”

Before Mundy bought the now-diner, it was Michael’s Florist & Gifts for many years. In 2013, Mundy saw a “for sale” sign on the property and asked a friend if he would purchase it on a land contract, and he agreed to do so. That contract is now paid off.

Over those next several years, Mundy and her family renovated the place little by little.

“We had to renovate it from the ground up because we had to change the whole building to the diner,” she said.

After all of the hard work and dedication, Mundy’s Diner opened on Jan. 30, 2018 in a 1950s-styled setting decorated with nostalgic entertainment memorabilia where she serves homemade American food for breakfast and lunch.

The current diner is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with the grill shutting down at 1:45 p.m.