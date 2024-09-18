Springfield election debate canceled; organizers ‘prioritizing safety’

“We fully recognize the importance of this long-standing tradition and the value it brings to our community,” Lawrence said. “We are hopeful that we will be able to offer this service again in the future when the circumstances allow.”

The debate was set to be held at city hall, which, like several schools, hospitals and other government offices, received bomb threats since the city was thrust into the national spotlight when claims that Haitian immigrants — of which there is a population of 12,000 to 15,000 in Springfield — were eating pets went viral. Law enforcement and city officials have said there is zero evidence to back these claims.

Lawrence said the budget LCC set aside for the forum will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, which provides “critical assistance to the most vulnerable among us.”

Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 8 through Nov. 3. Absentee ballots will be accepted starting Oct. 8 and must be postmarked by Nov. 4 to be counted.

LCC thanked community members for understanding and for supporting the organization.

“Together, we can continue to uplift one another and enhance the relationships that make our community resilient,” Lawrence said.

Who is running?

One county commission seat will be vacant when Commissioner Lowell McGlothin steps down at the end of his term. Former Springfield City Commissioner and Democrat Kevin O’Neill will face retired Health Commissioner Charlie Patterson, a Republican.

One other county commission seat is up next year. Incumbent Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt, a Republican, has filed to run for her current seat unopposed.

Incumbent Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett was defeated in March by former Maj. Chris Clark, who also serves as the Madison Twp. Fire and EMS chief, in the Republican primary. There is no Democrat candidate.

The Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center in November will also ask voters for a third time to approve a school construction issue they twice previously rejected. The 1.4-mill levy would fund the local cost to build a nearly $90 million new facility with the state contributing 62% of the base $63 million building cost.

For the statehouse, the Ohio Senate 10th District, State Representative 71st District and State Representative 74th District are up for grabs.

Kyle Koehler, a former state representative, will face Democrat Daniel McGregor to replace Sen. Bob Hackett in the 10th Senate district. Hackett does not live in the newly redrawn 10th district.

For the 71st State Representative District, Republican Levi Dean, the son of current Rep. Bill Dean, who is not running for re-election, will face Democrat Krista Magaw.

Incumbent Republican Bernie Willis will face Democrat Derek Alvarado for the State Representative 74th district seat.