Springfield extends free parking at new downtown garage

“Extending free parking through the end of the year opens up more chances for residents, visitors and downtown employees to experience the convenience of using the garage,” he added.

Construction for the garage on Fountain Avenue started lasted year in a project that is estimated to cost roughly $7 million. The structure offers 305 parking spaces as well as 3,000 square feet to be used as retail space.

The parking garage is part of a larger plan by the city to better coordinate parking in the downtown area.

Normally it costs $2 per hour to park there with a $6 daily maximum. Monthly passes can also be purchased for $55. However, those fees will be waived until the start of next year.