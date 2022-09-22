Springfield gas station shooting suspects plead not guilty

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said Thursday that the case against Peggy Jo Shaw on Monday is expected to go before a grand jury, which may choose to indict her the charge of murder.

Investigators believe that Malik Shaw shot Cann following an argument, according to a city of Springfield statement.

The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street, where Springfield police said they found Cann sitting in a car on the lot. He had a gunshot wound to the left hip, according to an incident report.

Cann was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Surveillance footage was used to identify Malik Shaw, noticing his car — a black Chevrolet Impala — in the video and linking it to his vehicle registration. Detectives also saw Malik Shaw in the footage fighting with Cann and retrieving a firearm from his car, and more surveillance footage collected from surrounding businesses showed Shaw riding along town hours before the shooting in the same car, according to his affidavit.

Several people in the area reported to dispatchers they heard multiple gunshots with a few people in cars firing at one another. One 911 caller said people in a few cars on the lot were shooting at one another, when one person stepped out of a vehicle to fire into the air.

Malik Shaw was apprehended early Sunday in the Cincinnati area with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), according to the city. He was returned to Clark County early Thursday and booked into the Clark County Jail shortly after 3 a.m., according to online jail records.