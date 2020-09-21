Springfield Highway Patrol trooper arrested on rape, sexual battery charges

A Springfield Post Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was arrested over the weekend in Champaign County on charges of rape and sexual battery.
John Mcleod, 40, of Marysville, was arrested by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, according to online court records.
Mcleod was given a $40,000 bond. As of Monday afternoon, he was not listed as an inmate in the Tri-County Jail in Mechanicsburg.
OSHP Lt. Robert Sellers said Mcleod is currently on leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Mcleod was assigned to the Springfield Post of the OSHP prior to being placed on leave, according to Sellers.
“The allegations against Mr. Mcleod do not reflect the values of this agency,” Sellers said.
The Springfield News-Sun has requested Mcleod’s personnel file from the OSHP and is awaiting the documents.
Mcleod is next scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.