Springfield HS hosts McGregor Metalworking during manufacturing day

The National Manufacturing Day, which is held in October with in-person tours, was postponed due to the coronavirus.

“Instead, students were given an in-depth virtual tour of the McGregor facilities and the opportunity to ask questions about a career in metalworking, as well as other non-manufacturing careers that the company offers,” the release stated.

McGregor is currently hiring for several positions in the engineering and operations departments. They also offer prospective employees paid tuition programs to further their education, the release stated. The company will return to the high school at a later date for on-site interviews.