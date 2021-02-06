Springfield HS hosts McGregor Metalworking during manufacturing day

Springfield High School hosted McGregor Metalworking during the district’s postponed Manufacturing Day.
Students were given the opportunity to explore careers in metalworking on Thursday, according to a release from the district.
This year’s guest employer was McGregor Metalworking Companies, which is a Springfield-based business that operates four affiliate locations throughout the city.
Clark State College also presented students with post-secondary opportunities in manufacturing.
“The SCSD is thankful for valuable community partnerships like McGregor Metalworking. We want our students to have all the tools they need to be successful,” Superintendent Bob Hill said. “There are great career opportunities in their own backyards that they may not even realize until they experience them through events like Manufacturing Day.”
The National Manufacturing Day, which is held in October with in-person tours, was postponed due to the coronavirus.
“Instead, students were given an in-depth virtual tour of the McGregor facilities and the opportunity to ask questions about a career in metalworking, as well as other non-manufacturing careers that the company offers,” the release stated.
McGregor is currently hiring for several positions in the engineering and operations departments. They also offer prospective employees paid tuition programs to further their education, the release stated. The company will return to the high school at a later date for on-site interviews.