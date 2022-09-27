Springfield man and woman indicted on murder charges in deadly gas station shooting

Both pleaded not guilty to similar charges in the Clark County Municipal Court last week, and they are held in the Clark County Jail.

Investigators believe Cann was shot following an argument. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street, where Springfield police said they found Cann sitting in a car on the lot. He had a gunshot wound to the left hip, according to an incident report.

Cann was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Surveillance footage captured Malik Shaw fighting with Cann and retrieving a firearm from his car, a black Chevrolet Impala. Detectives were able to identify Shaw by linking the Impala to his vehicle registration. More surveillance footage collected from surrounding businesses showed Shaw riding around town hours before the shooting in the same car, according to an affidavit.

Several people in the area reported to dispatchers they heard multiple gunshots with a few people in cars firing at one another. One 911 caller said people in a few cars on the lot were shooting at one another, when one person stepped out of a vehicle to fire into the air.

Malik Shaw was apprehended a few days following the shooting in the Cincinnati area with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), according to the city.