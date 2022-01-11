Springfield man arraigned following shooting near Wittenberg University

Ronald E. Harris, 58, has a bond hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Clark County Municipal Court records. As of Tuesday morning, he is listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, the Springfield Police Division was called to the 100 block of West College Avenue Sunday night in regard to a man who had a single gunshot wound to the upper chest area. The victim reportedly told police that the man who shot him was Harris, who was wearing all black at the time of the shooting and was last seen running westbound from College Avenue.