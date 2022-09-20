dayton-daily-news logo
Springfield man charged with murder in fatal gas station shooting

Malik Shaw. Photo provided by the city of Springfield.

Malik Shaw. Photo provided by the city of Springfield.

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
20 minutes ago

Two people face charges in connection to the Sept. 16 shooting death of a Springfield man.

Malik T. Shaw, 30, of Springfield, was charged with murder after the death of Nagongi Cann, 48, of Springfield, according to a city of Springfield press release.

Shaw was apprehended early Sunday in the Cincinnati area with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST).

He was arrested on charges of murder, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and having weapons while under disability, according to the release.

A man was flown to the Miami Valley Hospital after a reported shooting at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Police had part of the intersection blocked along with the parking lot of the gas station. A black Chevy Impala was towed from the scene. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

A man was flown to the Miami Valley Hospital after a reported shooting at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Police had part of the intersection blocked along with the parking lot of the gas station. A black Chevy Impala was towed from the scene. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

A man was flown to the Miami Valley Hospital after a reported shooting at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Police had part of the intersection blocked along with the parking lot of the gas station. A black Chevy Impala was towed from the scene. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Shaw is expected to be transported to Clark County to face charges this week. As of Tuesday morning, he was not listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

A second person, Peggy Jo Shaw, 45, was arrested Monday on charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence. She was listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail as of Tuesday.

Investigators believe that Malik Shaw shot Cann following an argument.

The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street, where Springfield police said they found Cann sitting in a car on the lot. He had a gunshot wound to the left hip, according to an incident report.

Cann was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Several people in the area reported to dispatch they heard multiple gunshots with a few people in cars firing at one another. One 911 caller witnessed people in a few cars on the lot shooting at one another, with one person stepping out of a vehicle to fire into the air.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

