Springfield man charged with murder in fatal gas station shooting

Shaw is expected to be transported to Clark County to face charges this week. As of Tuesday morning, he was not listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

A second person, Peggy Jo Shaw, 45, was arrested Monday on charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence. She was listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail as of Tuesday.

Investigators believe that Malik Shaw shot Cann following an argument.

The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street, where Springfield police said they found Cann sitting in a car on the lot. He had a gunshot wound to the left hip, according to an incident report.

Cann was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Several people in the area reported to dispatch they heard multiple gunshots with a few people in cars firing at one another. One 911 caller witnessed people in a few cars on the lot shooting at one another, with one person stepping out of a vehicle to fire into the air.