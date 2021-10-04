dayton-daily-news logo
Springfield man charged with murder in Sunset Avenue shooting death

A Springfield man was charged in connection to a shooting death on Sunset Avenue in August.
A Springfield man was charged in connection to a shooting death on Sunset Avenue in August.

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
7 hours ago

Marcellas Boulware, 23, of Springfield, was charged with murder in connection to an Aug. 16 shooting.

Officers found Cailus Parks Jr., 28, of Springfield, dead of a gunshot wound to the head in a parking lot in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue in Springfield.

During the investigation, Boulware was identified as a suspect, according to a news release from the City of Springfield.

Monday morning, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) found Boulware in the 1600 block of Woodward Avenue. He was taken to the Clark County Jail, the news release said.

There are no other suspects, according to the city.

A 911 caller reported the shooting at 1:32 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue, according to police. Officers responded and found a man lying in the southeast corner of the parking lot.

The victim had a single gunshot wound to the head. The bullet appeared to have “entered through the back side of his head exiting through the left eye,” the report said.

The man was transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, then to the Montgomery County Crime Lab, according to the police report.

