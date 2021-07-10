Springfield man dies in German Twp. motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old Springfield man died Friday evening after a crash in German Township, Clark County.
Nathan Locke, 22, was riding a 2003 Honda Sport Bike northbound on Ballentine Pike around 6:20 p.m., when the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Locke didn’t stop at the four-way stop sign intersection with Miller Road.
At the same time, another vehicle, which had stopped at the intersection, was driving into the intersection.
Locke crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle and was thrown from the motorcycle, landing in the road, the OSHP said.
Locke was pronounced dead at the scene.
Although Locke was wearing a helmet, OSHP Lt. Brian Aller said that speeding and failing to yield right of way are the two most common factors in injury and fatal crashes.
“Obeying the speed limit and making a complete stop at stop signs help eliminate tragedies on our roadways,” he said.
The highway patrol was assisted at the crash by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, German Township Police Department and German Township Fire and EMS.
The crash remains under investigation.