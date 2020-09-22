Springfield man indicted after allegedly beating grandmother to death

Explore These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Thompson said Rollins then allegedly began punching her about the head and face while they were inside the house, the affidavit said. During the assault, Rollins took Thompson’s phone and the two then began arguing outside.

“Thompson was walking down a large concrete set of stairs in front of her residence. She stated that Rollins came up behind her and punched her in the head, knocking her down,” the affidavit said. “When Thompson fell down, she hit her head on the bottom concrete step, causing her to lose consciousness.”

After Thompson lost consciousness, Rollins fled the scene. A witness who allegedly saw the indict in the front yard, came over to help Thompson and called police.

After police arrived at the scene, Thompson was transported by a medic to Springfield Regional Medical Center with, “cuts and severe swelling about her head and face, especially above her left eye, she also had a laceration on the top of her head.”

According to the Montgomery County Corner’s officer, Thompson died on Aug. 16 as a result of her injuries.

Her cause of death is listed as, “multiple blunt force injuries.”

Rollins' next court date has not yet been scheduled.