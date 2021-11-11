dayton-daily-news logo
Springfield man indicted on child rape charge

Victor Dale Alfrey Sr. Photo provided by the Springfield Police Division.
News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
34 minutes ago

A Springfield man was indicted in Clark County in connection to the rape of a girl under the age of 13.

Victor Alfrey Sr., 28, was indicted this week on eight counts of rape, two counts of endangering children, and charges of felonious assault, gross sexual imposition and abduction, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

He previously pleaded not guilty in Clark County Municipal Court to the charge of rape, and he is incarcerated at the Clark County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

According to Alfrey’s affidavit, the Springfield Police Division was called to Springfield Regional Medical Center on Aug. 30 to meet with a child regarding an assault.

During the investigation, the child reportedly disclosed to police that Alfrey “did have sexual intercourse with her” while they were living at an apartment in Springfield, the affidavit said.

On Nov. 1, while Alfrey was at the Springfield police headquarters, he reportedly confessed to “having sexual intercourse with the child victim,” the affidavit said.

