Springfield man jailed, indicted on several sex charges

Peter G. Upshaw, 59, is charged with four counts of gross sexual imposition, four counts of rape and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor or corruption of a minor, according to Clark County court records.

The gross sexual imposition and rape allegations specifically include charges using force and other charges involving a victim that is impaired due to a physical or mental condition, court records said.