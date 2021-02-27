Springfield man taps maple trees on High Street to make homemade syrup

Jesse Crawford has added 10 taps to his five maple trees on his property along High Street in Springfield. He said he began looking into how to tap the trees about a year ago.

“I’m lucky enough to be blessed with some wonderful trees on the property and I think as a family, over the last year or so, we have become more interested in living more self-sustainably and we thought making our own maple syrup would be a great introduction into that lifestyle,” Crawford said.