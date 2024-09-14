Springfield medical center lockdown lifted after bomb threat

Kettering Health Springfield is a medical center, not a full hospital, that opened in 2022 at Limestone Street’s intersection with Home Road, on the site of a former Kroger store. It does have an emergency department, along with exam rooms and offices for outpatient and specialist services.

“The Springfield Police Department and the Kettering Health Springfield security team searched the premises and did not find anything suspicious. The lock down has now been lifted,” Kettering Health said.

They said they were notified of the threat around 6:50 a.m., and the lockdown lasted for about a half an hour.

The medical center lockdown follows on the heels of two days of Springfield school evacuations and bomb threats against city staff and buildings. According to Mayor Rob Rue, at least one of those threats came from someone claiming to be from Springfield, and mentioned frustration with the city related to Haitian immigration issues.

Kettering Health cited its standing safety protocols and quick work with local law enforcement for helping to ensure the safety of patients and staff on Saturday morning.