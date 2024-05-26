Springfield neighborhood damaged by severe storm

A strong storm Sunday afternoon damaged a southwest Springfield neighborhood, tearing off roofing, knocking down trees and power lines and shutting down some streets.
The storm damage happened around 4 p.m. in the Sunnyland area off South Yellow Springs Street.
Crews from Ohio Edison and Springfield Twp. fire department were on the scene.
Nichole Ullery was on Seminole Avenue and said she thought it was a tornado.
Winds hit a neighbor’s roof, causing significant damage, and knocked a tree into another neighbor’s house.
Ullery described the sky as “really, really white” on one side of the system.
The system knocked a utility pole and lines down.
