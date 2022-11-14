dayton-daily-news logo
Springfield officer-involved shooting: Suspect allegedly claims to be KKK member

News
By Sydney Dawes - Springfield
Updated 37 minutes ago
Suspect wielded weapon at passenger, was locked out of Sunoco store.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened after a man, reportedly claiming to be a Ku Klux Klan member, threated to kill another man Sunday morning in Springfield.

Police responded to the Sunoco gas station at 720 Selma Road at 7:29 a.m. following a report of a man showing a gun and attempting to enter the building, the city of Springfield said in a release.

A Springfield Police Division incident report said police interviewed a person at the gas station who claimed they met the suspect and rode in his car to a fast-food restaurant and then to the gas station, where the suspect parked his vehicle at a pump.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun from his hoodie pocket and loaded it with a cartridge, telling his passenger that he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan and was sent to kill the passenger as he pointed the gun at him, according to the incident report.

Explore$1 million in federal relief to fund Clark County affordable housing

The passenger left the vehicle and walked into the convenience store of the gas station to ask employees for help, according to the incident report.

Employees locked the convenience store doors as they waited for police, and the suspect continually attempted to enter the locked doors, according to the report.

Minutes after officers arrived, the armed suspect confronted police and shot at police, the incident report said. Police returned fire and struck the man.

The suspect, an adult white male, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.

His condition remained unknown Monday afternoon. His identity has not been released by police as of Monday afternoon.

Following the incident, SPD asked BCI to take jurisdiction of the investigation, according to the city.

ExploreWellness Week: Springfield schools closed entire week of Thanksgiving

A BCI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the bureau is investigating the shooting.

A witness, who declined to give their name, told this news outlet on Sunday that they saw the man laying in the middle of Selma Road.

A baseball cap was visible in the middle of the road as police investigated earlier Sunday.

Also visible were shell casings on the ground by the entrance to the station and near a police cruiser.

Staff photographer Marshall Gorby contributed to this report.

