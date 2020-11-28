Springfield residents start yard card business with a holiday treat

“We figured this would be a good way to get our feet wet, to hop in and get ready for Valentine’s Day and graduation,” Harris said. “We’re excited.”

Harris owns the business with her long-time friend, Robyn Fell. They explained that they have plans to do yard cards for holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and many more occasions.

“If you can dream it, then I think we will be able to produce it,” Fell said.

The two friends decided to start the business after Fell decided to temporarily stop working as a nail tech at The Tribe Salon on Upper Valley Pike in Springfield.

Fell said she made the difficult decision to protect her son, Zan, who has autism and Smith-Magenis syndrome, from possible exposure to the coronavirus. She explained that Zan attends a day program where COVID-19 safety precautions are strict.

Fell added that having this business allows her son to have an outlet and to be employed.

The business owners said they hope to have a store front in Springfield featuring party supplies. They also said they are planning to do free yard cards to Clark County nursing home residents that are turning 100 years old.

“There’s just so many things we’re missing out on and this is one way to at least bring happiness to someone’s day,” Fell said.

For more information, call 937-206-7405 or search for A Sign of the Times on Facebook.