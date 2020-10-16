Springfield resident’s viral TikTok video to be featured on CBS show

Mattison said his father knew he was up to something while he was teaching his class.

“My dad did know about the video that’s why he was prepared with his own nerf gun for the ending,” he said. “He understands that virtual learning can be difficult so he loved the idea of giving his students a laugh during class.”

Mattison said the video has 6.9 million views and nearly 2 million likes on TikTok.

His video will be featured on the show which airs at 8 tonight. The show will air each Friday through Nov. 6.

According to CBS, the show will “showcase the next generation of viral home videos in the age of social distancing. The specials will celebrate the latest crop of home videos that reflect the creativity, humor and humanity that have emerged from our shared experiences over the past few months.”