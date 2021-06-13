Springfield Symphony names Oakwood teacher Music Educator of the Year

“Everything we did last year was about partnering between the kids and staff. I felt blessed,” Thompson said. “(Winning) this is humbling.”

Thompson was one of four finalists. SSO Education and Operations Manager Axl Pons visited each classroom and teacher to narrow it down and found Thompson the clear choice.

“He stood out because of the effort to keep kids engaged, remotely and in person,” said Pons. “It wasn’t just positives in the classroom. He went above and beyond making videos and introducing new projects, put up a green screen in his room. We’re excited to have him as our winner.”

When schools first shut down in March 2020, Thompson knew it was about keeping the community, students and staff connected although people were nervous, anxious and even discouraged. The dilemma was when your primary activity is singing and music it’s harder doing so virtually; even when students returned live it was a concern.

Explore Springfield hosting Marine Corps League state convention

Producing videos was a way to bring everyone together without necessarily being together. While working remotely, the kids would sing from home and even record themselves.

“It was just trying to tackle things concerning kids so they don’t feel alone,” Thompson said.

Smith Elementary staff soon found themselves in on the act. Everything from a first day before school version of “Into the Unknown” to special days including Veterans Day and the holidays to parodies of “I Will Survive” and now even cicadas, it kept everybody looking forward to what was next and providing an outlet.

“I was very blessed in my building to have teachers who can sing very well,” Thompson said.

While he was the creative person behind the videos, Thompson credits others for whatever success he’s had with them.

“I know so many incredible music educators and most of the things I do in class are because I saw another master teacher and created development opportunities,” he said. “If I benefited my students would benefit.”

Thompson has been teaching 26 years, 13 as a music educator. Music was always a passion and when a music teacher retired, he landed his dream job.

He will continue to use the tools during the pandemic going forward, but getting back to singing together is the ultimate way of returning to normal.

“Part of what we learned is the determination, the grit to find a way to connect,” he said.

Although he’s never visited the SSO, he is looking forward to attending a future concert. Thompson actually performed in Springfield’s Summer Arts Festival several years ago, backing the classic pop group The Platters.

“I’m excited a group like the Springfield Symphony Orchestra looks out for people in education. It’s an honor to be a part of it. It gives all educators encouragement and the future looks optimistic.”

To view videos created at Smith Elementary, visit TheMrthompson44 on YouTube.