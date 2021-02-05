State patrol: Man leads troopers on chase through 3 counties down I-75

A male passenger moved into the driver’s seat of the vehicle during a traffic stop while officers were attending to the female driver who was believed to have overdosed, Arnold said.

A short time later, troopers from the Hamilton Post spotted the vehicle traveling south on Interstate 75 between a rest stop and the exit to Ohio 129 and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle did not pull over and attempted to flee from the trooper. The Cadillac quickly accelerated and exited onto west 129.

Once on 129, the vehicle abruptly stopped in the roadway and did a U-turn in the middle of westbound lanes. Prior to getting completely turned around and going the wrong way in traffic, the trooper used his patrol car to block and push the fleeing suspect into the ditch. The Cadillac was pushed off the roadway but was still able to get out of the ditch going through the median and getting back onto the eastbound side of 129 heading east towards Interstate 75, according to Arnold.

The driver entered back onto Interstate 75 northbound continuing to flee from the troopers. The vehicle was able to avoid stop sticks at the Ohio 3 Monroe exit and continued north.

At the Ohio 122 Middletown exit, the suspect attempted to avoid troopers again by doing another U-turn on 75. In efforts to keep the suspect from driving the wrong direction on 75, troopers used their cruisers to block and push the Cadillac into the concrete wall. The Cadillac was spun to the proper direction on the highway, however it withstood the impact and continued north on 75 until exiting at the Ohio 123 Franklin exit.

Once on Route 123, the suspect fled west entering into Franklin while being pursued by troopers. The suspect continued to drive erratically and dangerously, attempting to drive his car into the cruisers.

Arnold said troopers boxed in the Cadillac, but the driver was able to back out while driving in reverse through town. Once at the intersection of First and Main street the troopers were able to completely stop the Cadillac. The suspect attempted to run on foot but was quickly apprehended without further incident.

“We have no intentions of damaging our cars and other people’s cars but this individual was a danger to himself, the officers and other motorists,” Arnold said

One trooper was transported to a hospital for minor injuries and was released. Franklin, Monroe and Middletown police departments assisted with the incident.