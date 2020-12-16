X

Stay-at-home advisory extended: Read the resolution here

STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY
STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY

Local News | 10 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A stay-at-home advisory will continue in Montgomery County through Jan. 2, according to a resolution approved by Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County Wednesday.

The advisory is not a law, but is a guide to remind residents to decrease contact with people outside their household to prevent spreading coronavirus.

ExploreCoronavirus: Montgomery County stay-at-home advisory extended to Jan. 2

As of Wednesday, the county has reported a total of 30,147 coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The full extended advisory is available below:

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.