Stay-at-home advisory extended: Read the resolution here

A stay-at-home advisory will continue in Montgomery County through Jan. 2, according to a resolution approved by Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County Wednesday.
The advisory is not a law, but is a guide to remind residents to decrease contact with people outside their household to prevent spreading coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, the county has reported a total of 30,147 coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The full extended advisory is available below: