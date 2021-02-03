X

Stop sticks used to end chase that reached 150 mph in Clark County

By Riley Newton

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers from Springfield and West Jefferson used stop sticks to deflate the tires of a fleeing vehicle on Interstate 70 late Tuesday night.

Troopers received reports of a sports car driving west on I-70 at an extreme speed around 11:45 Tuesday night, according to a statement from OSHP.

“Troopers from the Springfield Post found the speeding car and attempted to stop it. The BMW fled from the troopers before exiting the highway and then returning to I-70,” the statement said. “When speeds reached 150 miles per hour the pursuing troopers slowed and called ahead to have stop sticks deployed in front of the fleeing vehicle.”

After hitting the sticks, the driver, Andrew Brown, 29, of Columbus surrendered, according to the statement. No one was injured during the incident.

Brown faces charges for fleeing and eluding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle impaired. As of Wednesday morning, he was listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail.

