Stop sticks used to end chase that reached 150 mph in Clark County

Troopers received reports of a sports car driving west on I-70 at an extreme speed around 11:45 Tuesday night, according to a statement from OSHP.

“Troopers from the Springfield Post found the speeding car and attempted to stop it. The BMW fled from the troopers before exiting the highway and then returning to I-70,” the statement said. “When speeds reached 150 miles per hour the pursuing troopers slowed and called ahead to have stop sticks deployed in front of the fleeing vehicle.”