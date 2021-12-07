Student charged in threat at Triad HS

A Triad High School student accused of making a threat about a shooting is barred from school and faces multiple criminal charges.
Triad Local School administrators notified the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer assigned to the district at about 6:55 p.m. Monday about a threat made to the high school involving two juvenile students.
“One of the students made a threatening comments about committing a shooting at Triad High School,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies initiated an immediate investigation into the allegation, and quickly identified and found a suspect – a Triad High School student.
The student’s parents were made aware of the threats and the student was barred from school until further notice.
Deputies and detectives were at school Tuesday to ensure the safety of students and staff, the release stated.
The juvenile accused of making the threatening comments was charged with multiple criminal offenses and will appear in the Champaign County Juvenile/Family Court at a time to be determined by the court.
Triad Schools are conducting a separate investigation into the threats.
About the Author