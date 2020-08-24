X

Sunny skies to start the week, slight chance of rain this afternoon

Sunshine Today; Rain Develops Tomorrow
Weather | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

Today will bring sunny skies, though there is a slight chance of rain or a storm in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Any rain will likely arrive after 1 p.m.

Temperatures today will range from 87 degrees to 68 degrees. The skies are expected to be mostly clear through the evening and there is a chance of a light breeze during the day.

Tomorrow we will see more sun and temperatures will be slightly higher, ranging from a high of 92 to a low of 70 degrees. Skies are expected to be clear all day, the NWS said.

Wednesday temperatures will be even warmer, reaching up to 93 degrees and as low as 71 degrees. The skies are expected to be sunny and mostly clear.

