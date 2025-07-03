Life-threatening injuries reported after vehicle hits person in truck bed in Xenia

A 2001 GMA pickup truck pulling a trailer with large tree trunks ran out of gas. The truck attempted to pull over into the gore area between U.S. 35 and the U.S. 42 ramp but was partially in the right lane with hazard lights on, according to troopers.

A passenger was reportedly in the truck bed looking for a gas can when a commercial vehicle hit the trailer with the tree trunks and the truck bed.

The impact threw the person from the truck bed onto the shoulder of the road, against a guardrail, according to OSHP.

Xenia firefighters and medics responded and transported the person to Miami Valley Hospital.

As of Thursday, they are in critical, life-threatening condition, troopers said.

A second passenger in the truck and the driver of the commercial vehicles were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.