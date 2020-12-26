Sunny, warmer today; Showers to return Sunday night

After a very cold night where wind chill values pushed down below zero degrees, today will be sunny and warmer, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Temperatures today will rise to around 33 degrees, although we will still see some breezy winds push wind chills at the peak down into the low 20s.
Tonight, it will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 21 degrees. Winds overnight will lighten for a calm night.
A few hours before dawn on Sunday, though, we will see clouds quickly begin to gather again, with partly sunny skies by dawn. During the day we will see clouds continue to increase and winds pick up, with gusty winds as high as 26 mph rising in the afternoon.
Highs will reach up to around 47 degrees.
Sunday night, soon after dark we will see a chance of showers that will continue for most of the night, then fade away before dawn. Temperatures will fall to around 34 degrees.
Monday will be mostly cloudy to start, with clouds gradually breaking up throughout the day. Temperatures are hardly expected to change from pre-dawn lows, with an expected high of around 35 degrees.
After night falls on Monday, clouds will continue to clear as temperatures drop to a low of around 19 degrees.