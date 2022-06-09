Survivor says Clark County storm ‘knocked us all to the ground’

“The whole trailer rocked, knocked us all to the ground,” Linville said.

Her husband then said they needed to try to get to the bathroom for cover.

As the others made it that way, Linville said she and her 10-year-old were trying to make it when the whole trailer rocked again.

“It threw me and my 10-year-old to the ground,” Linville said.

“I watched the walls suck in and out. I watched the windows shatter all around us,” she said through tears.

She said she thought they all were OK, escaping without serious injury.

The mobile home was knocked off the foundation.

“We had to break out our back door to get out of the trailer,” she said.