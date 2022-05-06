SWAT outside Springfield house

dayton-daily-news logo
News
By
1 hour ago

A heavy police presence, including a SWAT team, responded Friday evening to a house in Springfield.

The SWAT team has been on scene since around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Pleasant Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Division.

A police evidence collection unit also was outside the house.

Police apparently were on scene to take a suspect into custody. However, police would not identify the suspect, or say why the suspect was wanted and on what charges.

ExploreSpringfield police raid house on Vine Street

Springfield police on Thursday carried out a raid at a house in the 400 block of Vine Street. An evidence collection unit also was on scene, and police were seen brining out evidence bags as they went in and out of the house.

Police did not confirm whether Thursday or Fridays activity was connected to the mass shooting Sunday on Clifton Avenue that killed one woman — 23-year-old De’Arion Welliford of Springfield — and injured two men and two women, all between 19 and 24.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Police said they started an investigation after they received several calls about shots fired in the area of 1227 Clifton Ave.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call authorities at 937-324-7685.

