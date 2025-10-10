Sweet deals in store for Aglamesis Brothers anniversary weekend

The celebration kicks off today when the first 10 customers at the Hamilton shop will receive a $10 gift card for a future visit (with purchase). Guests visiting that day can also enjoy a free second scoop.

The fun continues over that weekend with a raffle for a chance to win free ice cream for a year (one pint per week). Scan the QR code at checkout to enter, and a new winner will be chosen daily.

Aglamesis is also offering its Sincere Perks members a complimentary second scoop with any cone or cup purchase throughout the anniversary weekend.

For more information, please visit www.aglamesis.com.

1 / 29 Customers line up for the grand opening of Aglamesis Bros. Ice Cream & Chocolates in the first new location in 54 years at the corner of Main Street and D Street Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF