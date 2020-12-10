X

Take survey: Have you challenged your home’s tax appraisal?

Montgomery County property owners have been mailed revaluation notices showing the tentative change in taxable value of their real estate following a 2020 reappraisal. SUBMITTED
Montgomery County property owners have been mailed revaluation notices showing the tentative change in taxable value of their real estate following a 2020 reappraisal. SUBMITTED

Credit: SUBMITTED

Credit: SUBMITTED

Local News | 48 minutes ago
By Chris Stewart

A reappraisal completed this year already showed Montgomery County residential property values increasing even before the state ordered the county auditor to adjust values upward to an average of 15.5%.

According to July figures from the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office, 70% of residential properties gained taxable value and more than 81,000 properties saw double-digit percentage gains even before the state’s higher number was factored in.

ExploreMontgomery County: Property value increase at $3.5B after state-ordered adjustment

The tentative values released in July prompted the owners of 4,021 parcels to ask the auditor for an informal review – most owners believing the county valued their property too high. Nearly half — 1,982, or 49% — resulted in the county decreasing the taxable value; 1,805, or 45%, were unchanged; and 234, about 6%, resulted in an increase, according to the Auditor’s Office.

Property owners can also file a complaint after Jan. 1 with the Board of Revision.

If you met with the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office to challenge the tax value of your residence, or plan to file a complaint with the Board of Revision, the Dayton Daily News would like to hear from you by completing the survey below. A reporter may call you seeking additional information.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.