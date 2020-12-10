Take survey: Have you challenged your home’s tax appraisal?

According to July figures from the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office, 70% of residential properties gained taxable value and more than 81,000 properties saw double-digit percentage gains even before the state’s higher number was factored in.

The tentative values released in July prompted the owners of 4,021 parcels to ask the auditor for an informal review – most owners believing the county valued their property too high. Nearly half — 1,982, or 49% — resulted in the county decreasing the taxable value; 1,805, or 45%, were unchanged; and 234, about 6%, resulted in an increase, according to the Auditor’s Office.