Tecumseh High School vaccine clinic draws over 100 people

Attendees expressed excitement about the clinic in hopes of a better year.

“I think it’s very encouraging, I think it’s just another sign that the vaccine is working in other populations. I just think it’s another step towards getting back to normal again, which is what we all want anyway,” said Julia Williams, a mother who brought her two sons ages 13 and 16 to the clinic.

Tecumseh Schools had moved forward with plans back in August as they reopened schools with multiple steps for students to ensure safety.

“I knew the school was doing everything they could to keep everyone safe, but there’s always some small concerns. At the same time, I knew they needed to be back in school,” Williams said.

Beth Handwerker and her daughter Bella, 12, attended the clinic as well to be vaccinated.

“It seems like when you get the vaccine, you get the freedom to do what you want again, so that’s why we’re here. It does make you feel safer, again like you can do what you want but not feel worried that you’re gonna get sick,” said Handwerker.

Her daughter Bella wanted to get vaccinated for safety and for that return to normalcy.

“I just wanna help the community by just having more people vaccinated. It’s a lot better if you just go get vaccinated,” Bella said after receiving her vaccination.

Ohio has recorded nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with roughly 1,000 cases reported per day lately, and nearly 20,000 deaths since the start.

More than 4.4 million Ohioans have been vaccinated.

For more information on vaccine clinics in Clark County, visit the health district’s website at https://www.ccchd.com/.