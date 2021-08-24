dayton-daily-news logo
Sheriff’s deputies, Ohio BCI investigating at Bethel Twp. home

Clark County Sheriff's Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an incident in the 100 block Weinland Street in Bethel Township, Clark County Tuesday Aug. 24, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
News
By Staff Reports
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio BCI investigators responded to a house on Weinland Street in Bethel Twp. this morning.

A home in the 100 block of Weinland Street in Park Layne had police tape around it. Additional information about the investigation is not available at this time.

Clark County Sheriff's Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an incident in the 100 block Weinland Street in Bethel Township, Clark County Tuesday Aug. 24, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
A spokesperson from Ohio BCI said the sheriff’s office requested BCI’s Crime Scene Unit Tuesday morning to help process a crime scene.

Tecumseh Local Schools issued a “shelter in place” order for the main campus this morning after a domestic violence incident in the community, according to a notice sent to Tecumseh families by the district.

“The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is aware and dealing with the issue,” the notice said. “All students safe.”

Officials did not immediately confirm if the scene had any connection to the Tecumseh school announcement for students and staff to shelter in place.

We are working to learn more about the incident that triggered the shelter order for the school district and will update this story with new details.

