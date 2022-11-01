Tecumseh school secretary mourned: ‘She will be truly missed’

Tecumseh Superintendent Paula Crew said Silence-Lucas served as a secretary for 27 years, with a majority of them at the high school. She said her son, Ryan Lucas, is a 2021 graduate of Tecumseh High School and currently serves in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, NC.

“Michele was extremely proud of Ryan,” Crew said. “(She) was a loyal Arrow who grew up and remained in the area. She will be truly missed.”

The school district also shared the news on its Facebook page, saying “Once an Arrow, Always an Arrow.”

Many community members took to the Facebook post to send their condolences.

Silence-Lucas is survived by her son Ryan Lucas, Private First Class of the U.S. Army at Ft. Bragg, NC; parents Donald and Darlene Silence; brother Gregory and Marge Silence; and partner Christopher Parrott, her obituary stated.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, 507 W. Jefferson St. in New Carlisle, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.