Tecumseh schools adjust learning plans for some students due to rise in Clark County coronavirus alert level

All students who have previously selected to learn virtually for the second quarter will continue to do so through the end of the quarter.

Crew added that the bus routes for each school will continue to be the same, and that they are listed on the district’s website.

The Chromebooks that the district ordered in June have also arrived, Crew said, and each student in grades K-12 will each now have one. Students will either be issued a new Chromebook and case or if students already have one, they will be given a new case.

Students began the second quarter on Monday with in-person learning through a phase-in period. Students in grades 1-12 with an even address attended school on Monday and Wednesday and students in grades 1-12 with an odd address attended school on Tuesday and today.

All students in grades 1-12 were originally going to attend school in-person on Friday, Oct. 23, but will now use remote learning that day, Crew said

“We appreciate your flexibility as we adapt and adjust our plan as a result of the level 3 (red) that Clark County elevated to," Crew said. “We will continue to make plans with the safety of our students and staff members as a top priority.”

When the reopening plan was initially shared, the district intended to begin the school year with Plan A - a choice of in-school or remote learning, but several factors led to the change in plans for students to start off the year with remote learning, which is Plan C.

Students used remote learning for the first semester and transitioned to in-person learning for the start of the second semester, but due to the county level change, are switching to hybrid learning until further notice.

The districts three plans include: Plan A: In school or remote learning - Students attend ‘in-school’ full-time or through remote learning; Plan B: Blended learning - Only half of the students will attend in-school each day; and Plan C: Remote learning for all grades K-12.