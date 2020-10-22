Tecumseh schools adjust learning plans for some students due to rise in Clark County coronavirus alert level

Tecumseh Local School District will start next week with a blended learning plan for some students after shifting to in-person learning for the second quarter earlier this week, the district’s superintendent said.
This change is due to Clark County returning to a level 3, or red, on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which monitors the spread of the coronavirus in local communities.
“Clark County has been elevated to a Level 3 (Red Level) on the County COVID Alert System. As a result, we are modifying our learning plan beginning the week of Oct. 26. We will continue on a blended learning plan until further notice,” Superintendent Paula Crew said. “We have modified our blended learning plan (plan B) in an effort to keep our students in two cohorts, Cohort A and Cohort B."
Crew said Cohort A students are those with an even address, and will attend school on Monday and Tuesday each week. Cohort B students are those with an odd address, and will attend school on Thursday and Friday each week.
“Wednesdays all students will learn remotely. This will give us an opportunity to deep clean between the attendance of the two cohorts,” Crew said.
All students who have previously selected to learn virtually for the second quarter will continue to do so through the end of the quarter.
Crew added that the bus routes for each school will continue to be the same, and that they are listed on the district’s website.
The Chromebooks that the district ordered in June have also arrived, Crew said, and each student in grades K-12 will each now have one. Students will either be issued a new Chromebook and case or if students already have one, they will be given a new case.
Students began the second quarter on Monday with in-person learning through a phase-in period. Students in grades 1-12 with an even address attended school on Monday and Wednesday and students in grades 1-12 with an odd address attended school on Tuesday and today.
All students in grades 1-12 were originally going to attend school in-person on Friday, Oct. 23, but will now use remote learning that day, Crew said
“We appreciate your flexibility as we adapt and adjust our plan as a result of the level 3 (red) that Clark County elevated to," Crew said. “We will continue to make plans with the safety of our students and staff members as a top priority.”
When the reopening plan was initially shared, the district intended to begin the school year with Plan A - a choice of in-school or remote learning, but several factors led to the change in plans for students to start off the year with remote learning, which is Plan C.
Students used remote learning for the first semester and transitioned to in-person learning for the start of the second semester, but due to the county level change, are switching to hybrid learning until further notice.
The districts three plans include: Plan A: In school or remote learning - Students attend ‘in-school’ full-time or through remote learning; Plan B: Blended learning - Only half of the students will attend in-school each day; and Plan C: Remote learning for all grades K-12.